What’s open and closed for MLK Day

Here’s what will be open and what will be closed Monday for the Martin Luther King holiday:
▪ Pierce Transit buses will run on a weekday schedule. The administrative offices will be closed.
▪ Sound Transit routes 510, 511, 512, 513, 522, 532, 535, 540, 541, 542, 545, 555, 556, 567, 574, 577, 578, 586, 580, 590, 592, 594, 595 and 596 will have weekday service.
▪ The Tacoma Link will be on a Sunday schedule. Sounder trains will run on a weekday schedule.
▪ Post offices will be closed.
▪ Banks will be closed.
▪ Pierce County and Tacoma city offices will be closed.
▪ The Tacoma landfill and recycling center at 3510 S. Mullen St. will be open and trash collection should not be affected.
▪ Pierce County libraries will be closed. Tacoma libraries will be closed Saturday (Jan. 14) in honor of the holiday.
