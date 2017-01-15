Burn ban enacted for much of Pierce County due to stagnant air

A burn ban has been issued for much of Pierce County effective noon Sunday, according to the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency.
The stage-one ban means that no burning is allowed in fireplaces, uncertified wood stoves or fireplace inserts, with fires only allowed for residents who have previously approved exemptions for not having another source of heat, a news release states. Outside burning is also banned.
The ban is in effect in all of Pierce County except the Gig Harbor, Key Peninsula, Anderson Island, Roy, Eatonville and Ashford fire districts.
Violators of the burn ban face a $1,000 penalty.
Cold, calm and clear conditions have allowed pollution levels to reach unhealthy levels for people sensitive to them, the news release states. Rainfall is expected throughout the region Monday night, which should clear the air.
Residents can get text message alerts for burn bans in their area by texting 313131 with one of the following keywords: pierceburn for all of Pierce County, peninsula for Pierce County west of the Tacoma Narrows and southpierce for South Pierce County.
