Pierce County burn ban lifted

A burn ban issued Sunday for much of Pierce County because of poor air quality was lifted, effective 5 p.m. Monday, according to the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency.
“With winds and rain coming this evening and tonight, we expect pollution levels to return to levels no longer requiring a burn ban,” the agency wrote in a news release.
Cold, calm and clear conditions had allowed pollution levels to reach unhealthy levels for people sensitive to them.
The ban was in effect in all of Pierce County except the Gig Harbor, Key Peninsula, Anderson Island, Roy, Eatonville and Ashford fire districts.
Residents can get text message alerts for burn bans in their area by texting 313131 with one of the following keywords: pierceburn for all of Pierce County, peninsula for Pierce County west of the Tacoma Narrows and southpierce for South Pierce County.
