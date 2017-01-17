Algona resident saves dog from burning house

An Algona resident ran back inside a burning house early Tuesday to rescue a dog and both safely escaped, according to Valley Regional Fire Authority.
The blaze was reported just after 1 a.m. at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Milwaukee Boulevard South.
Valley Regional firefighters, assisted by crews from Kent and King County, arrived to find the front of the two-story home completely engulfed by flames.
The fire spread to the attic before crews got it under control.
The resident who rescued the dog complained of discomfort from smoke inhalation but declined treatment, the department said.
Investigators are determining the cause.
