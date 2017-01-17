Local

January 17, 2017 1:19 PM

Marriage licenses for week ending Jan. 13, 2017

ACOSTA/KENNER Deandre Markel with Chassanique Mone, both of Tacoma

AHN/RUELAS Angela Rulee with Juan Eduardo, both of Lakewood

ALVAREZ/DONOHOE Luis Alexis with Selecia Marie, both of Lakewood

BALLGE/PHILLIPS Kyra Marie with Samuel Robert, both of Tacoma

BATEMAN/BAILLIE Jay Scott, Sumner, with Krystal Marie, Tacoma

BAUTISTA VASQUEZ/GARCIA FUENTES DE BAUTISTA Romulo R. with Deisy Noreli, both of Tacoma

BIGGS/BIGGS Warren Leroy Sr. with Lanette Sue, both of Lakewood

BRAZILE/LACY Randy with Jenna, both of Tacoma

BUTLER/ALVIDREZ Kenneth Rene Jr. with Angelique Gabrielle, both of Tacoma

CALL/PODAWILTZ Taylor Marie, JBLM, with Jul Noel, Federal Way

CAOUETTE/PANONCE James Charles with Glady Amaro, both of Tacoma

CASEY/PECKHAM Alec Aaron with Kasandra Leigh, both of Graham

CHASE/MARSHALL Alexander Micah with Julie Anne, both of Spanaway

COOPER/WHETSTONE Joshua Timothy with Crystal Elaine, both of Tacoma

CORREY/MARKOVITS Eugene D. with Maxine L., both of Gig Harbor

DENNY/FOX Michael Ray with Brittany Lee, both of Puyallup

DOMBROSKY/GLENN Robert Charles with Juliette Marie, both of Tacoma

FASSETT/LOVE Michael Todd with Kayla Marrie, both of Milton

FERNANDEZ/CHAI Shalaine Love with Oz, both of Tacoma

GAMBINO/LEITCH Joseph Michael with Rosalyn Mary, both of University Place

GEER/LACKMAN Jacob with Corajean, both of Lakewood

GERSUK/HANSEN George Christian with Megan Rose, both of JBLM

GLASSCOCK/MESIA-VELA Kenneth Charles with Irma, both of Lakewood

GOLUB/SHINDERUK Ivan Alexandrowich, Tacoma, with Rashel A., Green Ridge, Missouri

GRAHAM/CAMPBELL Steven Michael with Georgia Sue, both of Puyallup

GROB/FIELDS Patrizia with Douglas Richard, both of Spanaway

GROVER/SEGAR Wendy A. with Wayne A., both of Tacoma

GUGULSKI/CARRELL Jennifer Marie with Mellissa Danielle, both of Auburn

GUNLOCK/PEGG William Donovan with Denise Marie, both of Eatonville

HALL/McDANIEL Sonya Lee with Walter Lee Jr., both of Sumner

HARRIS/CHAMBERS Kevin Spencer with Megan Michelle, both of Tacoma

HAUBRICH/DZIEDZIC Amy with Joshua, both of Buckley

HEDRICK/HIEB Gina Marie with Andrew Floyd, both of Graham

HENSON/SHORES Christina Lynn, Tacoma, with Jason David, JBLM

HERIAUD/KELLY Andrew Mark with Kaitlin Anne, both of Pasadena, California

HILGER/STRAUSS Caleb Kueffner, Fox Island, with Alissa Patrice, Renton

HUFFMASTER/GORDON HACKING Richard Alan with Michelle Lynne, both of Tacoma

HUGHES/SPITZKA Dustin Hoyt with Steven Perry, both of Puyallup

IGE/KAYODE Taiwo Olufemi with Damilola Cynthia, both of Lakewood

INK/HLINKA Johnny with Crystal Marie, both of Tacoma

INSELMAN/O’KANE John Jacob with Joyce Mary, both of Steilacoom

JOHNSON/PLANK Clarence Lucious V. with Gabrielle Dawn, both of JBLM

JOZSA/LITTRELL Peter Andrew with Wilma, both of Lakewood

KELLER/GILBERT Amethyst Rose, Shelton, with Austin Wayne, JBLM

KING/IM Joshua Joel with Konthy, both of Tacoma

KRUMBAH/VOELLGER Steven Edward with Sara Jill, both of Buckley

LABOR/ANDERSON Peter Matthew with Christina Eva, both of Lake Tapps

LEDFORD/WHITE Cassandra Marlea with Matthew Richard, both of Tacoma

LILJEGREN/ESPINOSA PEREZ Debra Beth with Bernardo Emmanuel, both of Lakewood

LUVIANO/CERAS Juan Manuel with Aparicio Maria Guadalupe, both of Lakewood

MAANDIG/BALDIA Paul William Nacalaban with Marie Alexandra Roa, both of Bonney Lake

MARTIN/GLASS Tisha Marie with Nathan Armond Jr., both of Lakewood

MAYER/FISK Ailina Rose with Colin Thomas, both of Tacoma

McBRIDE/KORKOS Ashley Shae with George Andrew, both of Tacoma

McPEAK/OGLESBEE David Lee with Amy Marie, both of Puyallup

MITCHELL/McCRAY-CUNNINGHAM Cameron Cardel with Ayla D.l., both of Tacoma

MOORE/BROWN Kathy Renee, Buckley, with Randolph Lee, Puyallup

MORAIS/SMITHLIN Dos Santos Manuel J. with Susan Shireen, both of Bonney Lake

MORALES/MAGANA-BEDOLLA Triana Martha Alicia, Edgewood, with Jose Luis Jr., Fife

MOSLEY/WAH Danielle Jelisa with Leon Aaron, both of Tacoma

NORWOOD/PATTERSON Chelsea Leigh with Stanley Robert III, both of Steilacoom

OROZCO-SANCHEZ/HOLMSTROM Jocelyne Belen, Tacoma, with Andrew Ivan, Ellensburg

ORTIZ-VELAZQUEZ/SERVICE Yamillet with Richarda Anthonia, both of JBLM

OSARA/PAGE Methuseluh Jay, Spanaway, with Allyson Marie, Puyallup

OSTAPENKO/ISIANOV Irina with Evgeny, both of Tacoma

PALERMO/PALMER John Matthew with Tamie Lamae, both of Lakewood

PEED/BOCH Craig Lester Jr. with Samantha Lynn, both of JBLM

PENG/ZHOU Chaoyang with Ziwen, both of Lakewood

PHAN/NGUYEN Lam with Thuy Thi, both of Tacoma

POSADA/HERNANDEZ Edward Brian with Josefina, both of Lakewood

QUINTERO/HERNANDEZMORALES Adriana Guadalupe with Pamela Geohara, both of Tacoma

REDMAN/TERRONEZ Melanie Denise with Cynthia Anne, both of Tacoma

RIOS/GARCIA Matthew Kealii with Sintia, both of Tacoma

ROSE/ATRERO Kayla with Carl Angelo, both of Tacoma

SAINI/MORMAN Kali Tene, Yakima, with Murphy Ray III, DuPont

SAMPSON/CARR Latifah Adilah with Brein Guy, both of Tacoma

SAPP/RILEY Trederick Tmill with Tiffany Rene, both of Lakewood

SCARPELLI/JUAREZ Christine Patricia with Nestor Jr., both of Lakewood

SCHIAVONE/RICHARD Briana Marie with Julie Marie, both of Tacoma

SHULTZ/WANG Travis Reed with Qian, both of University Place

SIMMONS/SUTTON Jasmen Irene-Marie, Tacoma, with Zachary Kelly, JBLM

SLAUGHTER/ODOM Jasmine C., Apo, Ae, with Rikki G., Tacoma

SOUSA/VILLANO Geofery, JBLM, with Savanna, DuPont

STAHL/THOMSEN Jay L. with Kim J., both of Puyallup

STROUD/PHILLIPS Jake Olin Ryan with Hannah Kristian, both of Gig Harbor

TALLA/POWE Divine Sparks with Christina Lynn, both of University Place

TAYLOR/BROWN Antione Maurice, Lacey, with Angela Sarai, Steilacoom

TELLEZ/GARCIA Maricela with Jimenez Martin, both of Tacoma

THEODORE/MOORE Marc E., Everett, with Crystal Crystal, Lakewood

THOMPSON/WOOD Robert Patrick with Heidi Marie, both of Puyallup

TIGNER/PEREZ Anthony Lee Sr. with Taneika Charis, both of Spanaway

VARGAS/LU Kervin Montoya with Lawrence, both of Tacoma

VASQUEZ PADILLA/HARGROVE Maria De Lourdes, Tacoma, with Jamar Anthony, University Place

WACKLEY/BLACKMON Alisha Marie, Tacoma, with Timothy Darnell, Montgomery, Alabama

WAGNER/BURNETT Jonathan Ray Jr. with Kendra Lee, both of JBLM

WALDNER/VASQUEZ Janee Erin with David Mark, both of Puyallup

WARE/CARR Michael Charles with Victoria Elizabeth, both of Tacoma

WATTS/TABACCHI Austin Kyle with Yanira Maricruz, both of JBLM

WHITE/PALENCIA Stephen Gary with Kynneth Y., both of Puyallup

WILLIAMS/DOTSON Stacie Lynn with Kyle Reedavold, both of DuPont

WOEHRLE/PITTMAN Colman Ariel with Sara Marie, both of Puyallup

WOOD/WOOD Robert E. with Annette R., both of Tacoma

WOOLEY/LEUTELE Richard Steven with Kayla Shirley, both of Puyallup

WRIGHT/LEHNINGER David Leon, Lakewood, with Katrin, Plauen, Germany

