January 17, 2017 4:55 PM

Kent man killed in Interstate 405 wreck identified

By Kenny Ocker

King County medical examiners have identified the Kent man killed Friday night in a wreck on Interstate 405 in Tukwila.

Joseph Gibson Jr., 35, died of blunt-force head injuries, medical examiners determined. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, Washington State Patrol spokesman Rick Johnson said Tuesday.

The wreck happened about 9 p.m. on southbound I-405 just before the interchange with Interstate 5, the State Patrol said.

Gibson was speeding in an SUV when it hit the back of a sedan, rolled and hit the concrete barrier in the median, according to the State Patrol.

A 35-year-old Buckley woman in the car was hurt and taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Johnson said the woman’s injuries were not believed life-threatening.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

