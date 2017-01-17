Kent man killed in Interstate 405 wreck identified

King County medical examiners have identified the Kent man killed Friday night in a wreck on Interstate 405 in Tukwila.
Joseph Gibson Jr., 35, died of blunt-force head injuries, medical examiners determined. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, Washington State Patrol spokesman Rick Johnson said Tuesday.
The wreck happened about 9 p.m. on southbound I-405 just before the interchange with Interstate 5, the State Patrol said.
Gibson was speeding in an SUV when it hit the back of a sedan, rolled and hit the concrete barrier in the median, according to the State Patrol.
A 35-year-old Buckley woman in the car was hurt and taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Johnson said the woman’s injuries were not believed life-threatening.
