Kitchen fire in Kent causes extensive damage to home

A kitchen fire rapidly spread through a Kent home Tuesday night but a woman who lives there was able to escape, according to the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority.
The blaze was reported about 7:35 p.m. at a second-story house in the 14300 block of SE 256th Place.
Firefighters arrived and found flames and smoke coming from the back of the home.
The fire spread throughout the first floor and caused extensive damage to the second story before crews were able to put it out.
A woman inside at the time escaped on her own and was not seriously injured.
Investigators are looking into the cause.
