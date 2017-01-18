Local

January 18, 2017 7:32 AM

Tacoma man killed in crash near Port Orchard

By Stacia Glenn

A Tacoma man was killed late Tuesday after falling asleep behind the wheel and being struck by a speeding driver near Port Orchard, according to the State Patrol.

Noe Hernandez-Larios, 41, was traveling east on state Route 16 when he apparently fell asleep about five miles east of Port Orchard.

His 2004 Nissan Armada veered off the highway before coming to a stop in the road just before midnight, troopers said.

Moments later, a 2003 Buick Century also heading east on SR 16 hit Hernandez-Larios’ vehicle.

Troopers said the 29-year-old Bremerton man driving the Buick was speeding.

That driver was not injured, but a 25-year-old woman and 4-year-old girl in his car were taken to Tacoma General Hospital with unknown injuries.

Eastbound lanes were closed for about five hours during the investigation.

