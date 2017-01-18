Child among Pierce County’s new flu deaths

The influenza epidemic has claimed a child, one of 17 flu deaths in Pierce County, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.
The child was younger than 10 years old, according to health department spokesman Steve Metcalf. Of the other deaths, 14 were over the age of 60.
Flu activity in Washington picked up in early December. Pierce County’s first death was reported at the same time.
Since then the state has declared the outbreak to be at epidemic levels. The last state-reported death toll stood at 46 last week.
Hospitalizations have decreased in the last week.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
Comments