Woman, 69, has been missing since noon Tuesday

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in finding a woman who has been missing since noon Tuesday.
Carol Ann Biehl, 69, was last seen driving a 1996 Honda Accord, Washington license plate 911 SLJ. She suffers from dementia and has heart conditions, according to a news release.
Biehl is described as a white female, with gray hair and blue eyes. She is five-feet, four-inches tall and weighs about 235 pounds, according to the news release.
