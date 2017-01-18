Gas leak leads to closure of SR 162 near Orting

A gas leak has led to the closure of state Route 162 southeast of Orting on Wednesday evening, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The leak is near the Voights Creek Fish Hatchery, in the 19200 block of SR 162, State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova said
The highway is expected to be closed until about 7 p.m. as Puget Sound Energy works to repair the leak.
The State Patrol does not know the cause of the gas leak at this time, and a call to Puget Sound Energy was not returned.
Spanaway power outage
In Spanaway, a one-vehicle crash closed East 224th Street at 62nd Avenue, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
A Ford Ranger went off 224th Street and hit a utility pole at about 3:15 p.m., spokesman Gary Sanders said. First responders took the driver to Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup.
More than 1,000 Tacoma Public Utilities customers were without power as a result of the crash, according to the agency’s website.
