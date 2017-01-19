Warm and wet sounds about right

Weather the last few days can be summed up in two words: wet and warm.
With a high of 53 degrees, Wednesday was the warmest day in the greater Seattle area in nearly two months. The last time it hit 53 was Nov. 22.
The big talker, however, has been the rain.
Seattle normally gets 2.83 inches of precipitation in the first half of January. In the last 36 hours, 2.80 inches have fallen at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, according to the National Weather Service.
Tuesday measured 1.74 inches; Wednesday brought 1.21 inches.
Only twice since forecasters began keeping records in the 1890s has more than one inch of rain fallen three days in a row.
The first time was Nov. 19-21, 1904, and the second time was Dec. 13-15, 1979.
Rainy times are far from over. This is the Pacific Northwest, after all.
Showers are likely Thursday and possible Friday. In fact, a chance of rain remains in the forecast until Tuesday, which calls for sun.
“By early next week, a ridge of high pressure will build into the Pacific Northwest for the possibility of several dry days,” the Weather Service said.
At higher elevations, snow will continue to fall and has stabilized a bit.
An avalanche warning for the Olympics and part of the Cascades has expired and avalanche danger is now considered “considerable” in all of Washington except the Olympics, where it is “moderate,” according to the Northwest Avalanche Center.
