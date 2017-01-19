Crash into power pole closes Spanaway road for 14 hours

A driver fell asleep behind the wheel Wednesday and struck a power pole in Spanaway, forcing a road closure for more than 14 hours.
The crash took place about 3:15 p.m. near 224th Street East and 62nd Avenue East.
A 39-year-old Tacoma man driving a 1994 Ford Ranger pickup truck told Pierce County sheriff’s deputies he fell asleep before leaving the roadway and striking the utility pole.
He was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
The pole was destroyed and hung partially in the road with loose wires.
Officials put up barricades and closed 224th Street East between 62nd Avenue East and 58th Avenue East so the power company could make repairs.
The road reopened at 5:40 a.m. Thursday.
