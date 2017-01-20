Puyallup River drowning victim identified as homeless man

A man found dead in the Puyallup River on Jan. 13 has been identified as Jeremy Fry, 46. He had drowned.
Fry was found partially submerged in the river near the Puyallup Riverwalk Trail by a person walking their dog.
Fry was homeless and had family in Puyallup, according to the Puyallup Police Department.
The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Fry had drowned. There were no signs of violence or trauma.
Puyallup Police will continue to investigate Fry’s death.
