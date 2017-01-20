Man killed crossing I-5 in Lakewood identified

A 26-year-old man who died after running across Interstate 5 in Lakewood on Sunday was identified Friday as Jonathan Deshotel.
Washington State Patrol troopers said Deshotel ran across the northbound freeway lanes into the southbound lanes near the Thorne Lane exit and was hit by a Jeep.
The Lakewood man later died at Madigan Army Medical Center.
Deshotel carried no identification, so it took forensic examiners several days to identify him.
The driver, a 25-year-old Joint Base Lewis-McChord man, was not cited or arrested.
The accident shut down southbound I-5 lanes for 30 minutes while investigators processed the scene.
