Spanaway man sentenced for possession of 170 pot plants

A Spanaway man plead guilty last week and was sentenced to 30 days in jail after Pierce County sheriff’s deputies found 170 marijuana plants in his home.
Yonfu Huang, 29, pleaded guilty Wednesday to unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance and was sentenced in Superior Court.
Sheriff’s deputies searched Huang’s house Oct. 31 and found 170 adult pot plants growing in the home.
According to court documents, 70 plants were found in two upstairs bedrooms of the house, where the bathroom served as a drying room.
Another 100 plants were found outside in a trailer rented in Huang’s name.
Deputies also found multiple pounds of marijuana bud and thousands of dollars worth of grow equipment in the house.
Huang’s lawyer, Steven Kim, said Huang was in China, where his family is from, when he learned a summons had been filed against him in the case.
Huang returned to the United States and pleaded guilty to the charges.
“He’s a very responsible young man and found out about the charges while in China,” Kim said. “He’s a U.S. citizen and he came back once he heard and took full responsibly for the charges.
“I thought the he was pretty stand-up for what he did.”
