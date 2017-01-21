Declining sales doom Tacoma’s 6th Avenue farmers market

The 6th Avenue Farmers Market in Tacoma is packing up its stalls forever.
Organizers of the market, which was operated since 2008, announced Friday that declining sales prompted the closure.
“We know this will be a blow to the community, and we want to thank our loyal shoppers and vendors who showed up each week,” Stacy Carkonen, Tacoma Farmers Market executive director, said in an announcement on the group’s website. “Our energy will now be focused on growing and improving our Broadway, South Tacoma and Eastside markets.
“The good news is these markets are growing, and we remain committed to bring fresh food into the city.”
The 6th Avenue market operated in the 6th Avenue Business District and was open Tuesday afternoons each summer.
It was described on the Tacoma Farmers Market website as “a lively gathering place for families” that “offered the highest quality fruits and vegetables from local farms.”
“Unfortunately, the 6th Avenue Farmers Market faced six straight years of falling sales that became economically unsustainable for vendors and the organization,” according to the announcement.
Adam Lynn: 253-597-8644, @TNTAdam
