January 21, 2017 10:24 AM

Thousands flock to Olympia for Women’s March

Staff report

Thousands are filling the streets and Capitol Campus in Olympia for the Women’s March.

An estimated 2,500 women are expected to gather at the Capitol’s Tivoli Fountain at 10 a.m. and march to the Olympia Farmers Market. There, they’ll turn around and march back to the Capitol for a rally.

Reporter Amelia Dickson is at the rally and will provide updates.

