Avalanche danger closes section of U.S. 2 near Leavenworth

A section of U.S. 2 near Leavenworth remained closed Monday because of the danger of an avalanche, according to the state Department of Transportation.
The closure, which occurred Sunday, is from milepost 85 at Coles Corner to milepost 99 at the western end of Leavenworth.
A detour is available on state Route 207 and the Chumstick Highway, but vehicles more than 10,000 gross vehicle weight are not allowed on the road.
Crews continue working and the Transportation Department said the highway is expected to be open to drivers Monday afternoon.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments