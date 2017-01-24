Steel truss delivery closes small road in Point Defiance Park

Animal Loop Road in Point Defiance Park will be closed to traffic Tuesday and Wednesday.
Metro Parks Tacoma said the closure will be daily from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. so steel trusses can be delivered.
The trusses will be used to build the Environmental Learning Center at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium.
The Mildred Street entrance can still be accessed for the zoo and the Pearl Street entrance offers the best access to Five Mile Drive, Owen Beach and Fort Nisqually Living History Museum.
The Environmental Learning Center is a joint project with Tacoma Public Schools’ Science and Math Institute. Built with school bond funds, it will offer classrooms for the students and provide space for zoo education staff and volunteers.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments