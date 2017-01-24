Badlands National Park tweets climate change messages despite Trump crackdown

Someone tweeting climate-themed messages from the Badlands National Park account is defying President Donald Trump’s order to not post to the agency’s social media accounts.
Similar orders barring external communications have been issued in recent days by the Trump administration at other federal agencies, including the Environmental Protection Agency and Agriculture department.
It’s unknown who is tweeting and if their job is in jeopardy but some clearly think so.
The tweets have been going on for hours. This one was posted at 1:50 p.m. Pacific time:
Trump signed executive actions Tuesday to advance construction of the huge Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, moving aggressively to overhaul America’s energy policy and dealing a swift blow to Barack Obama’s legacy on climate change, The Associated Press wrote.
