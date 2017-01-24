Local

January 24, 2017 2:12 PM

Badlands National Park tweets climate change messages despite Trump crackdown

By Craig Sailor

csailor@thenewstribune.com

Someone tweeting climate-themed messages from the Badlands National Park account is defying President Donald Trump’s order to not post to the agency’s social media accounts.

Similar orders barring external communications have been issued in recent days by the Trump administration at other federal agencies, including the Environmental Protection Agency and Agriculture department.

It’s unknown who is tweeting and if their job is in jeopardy but some clearly think so.

The tweets have been going on for hours. This one was posted at 1:50 p.m. Pacific time:

Trump signed executive actions Tuesday to advance construction of the huge Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, moving aggressively to overhaul America’s energy policy and dealing a swift blow to Barack Obama’s legacy on climate change, The Associated Press wrote.

Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Officer-involved shooting near Milton

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos