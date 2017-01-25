Pierce College removing sewage from Lakewood’s Waughop Lake

Vacuum trucks were removing floating sewage from Fort Steilacoom Park’s Waughop Lake on Tuesday as investigators searched for the source of the contamination.
Engineers sent cameras up the stormwater pipe connecting the Pierce College campus with the lake, trying to find a connection that is directing sewage into the stormwater system, college spokesman Brian Benedetti said.
“We’re not yet sure that the material is coming from the campus, but we sent the trucks out because we’re concerned about the lake,” he said.
Investigators for Lakewood, on the other hand, are “97 percent sure” the waste is originating from a malfunctioning or overflowing sewage pump station on the campus, said Mary Dodsworth of Lakewood Parks, Recreation and Community Services.
Ordinarily, the station sends liquid waste to the sanitary sewer system. During power outages or when the demand is greater than the station can handle, the waste apparently flows into the stormwater system and then into the lake.
Waughop is a “kettle lake” formed by a retreating glacier. As such, the 33-acre lake has no outlet other that through seepage into the water table through the lake bottom. The lake is fed by rain, by storm runoff from the campus and possibly from local springs.
The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department earlier this month issued a health advisory for the lake, warning residents and their pets not to swim, fish or contact the lake water.
The lake has been prone for years togrowths of toxic blue-green algae, especially in warm weather. The algae is feed by nutrients introduced into the lake from runoff.
At first, researchers suspected the lake was being contaminated by nearby septic drain fields, leaking sewage pipes or by lawn chemicals. Studies showed those weren’t a major factor in its problems.
The storm sewer drain from the campus was a suspect, but investigators couldn’t tie its outfall to the problem because contamination was intermittent.
Those investigators noted, however, that the sewage flow into the lake peaked when the pump malfunctioned.
Benedetti said the sewage pump station was built in 1971, when the college opened.
“The pollution standards then probably weren’t as strict as they are now,” he said.
The lake had a history of contamination even before the college was built, Dodsworth said.
The park property and the lake once were part of the Western State Hospital campus. The mental health hospital operated a farm on the property for decades, until the farm was shut down in 1965. The farm included a slaughterhouse built partially over the lake, Dodsworth said.
“When they slaughtered the animals, steaks went in one bin, and the rest of the animal probably went in the lake,” she said.
A previous investigation found the lake bottom is covered with a thick layer of organic waste that produces nutrients that feed the algae growth and impedes the flow of lake water into the ground.
