Firefighters rescue 2 dogs from burning Kent mobile home

Unattended cooking started a fire in a mobile home in Kent late Tuesday morning, according to the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority.
Firefighters respoded about 11:50 a.m. to the blaze in the 800 block of West Valley Highway, Capt. Kyle Ohashi wrote in a news release, finding smoke billowing from the structure on multiple sides.
Puget Sound firefighters quickly entered the home because there were vehicles parked outside and nobody had emerged from it, Ohashi wrote. Nobody was home, but firefighters were able to rescue two dogs.
The fire was contained to the kitchen, but heat and smoke damaged more of the structure.
Units from South King Fire & Rescue also responded to the blaze.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments