This grape-loving grizzly is a Teddy bear and a movie star

Among the hundreds of taxidermied elk, deer and cougar at this week’s Washington Sportsmen’s Show, one very much alive bear was attracting a small crowd Wednesday afternoon.
Brutus the grizzly bear was lolling around his enclosure next to the ShowPlex on the Washington State Fairgrounds in Puyallup.
A few feet away was his mama bear, Ami Testa.
Testa rescued Brutus from an illegal breeding program 15 years ago when he was just a two-week-old cub.
Testa co-founded the Montana Grizzly Encounter to house him. It now has five rescued bears at the two-acre Bozeman, Montana facility.
“They hang out and play. They have rocks and ponds,” she said of her hairy tenants.
Brutus is on display during the Puyallup show, which runs through Sunday.
Testa once held the less-than-foot-long Brutus in her arms.
“The first time his eyes opened, I was feeding him a baby bottle,” she said.
Now, the nearly 900-pound Brutus could hold her in his arms.
As Testa came around the side of Brutus’ enclosure on Wednesday, he turned his head to watch her.
Brutus can never be released into the wild, Testa said.
“Any bear born in captivity has no choice but to live in captivity,” she said. “They are born with some instincts but all their survival skills are taught to them by their mothers in their first two or three years.”
Testa can’t teach Brutus how to make a den or catch food.
“I could teach him to fish with a fishing pole better than I could with my mouth,” she said.
Brutus seems adept with both his mouth and his paws (each sporting five three-inch-long claws.)
On Wednesday Testa opened the iron gate to Brutus’s enclosure and stood behind an electric fence. Though she can get close to Brutus without fear, she generally doesn’t with the public watching.
“We treat him like family but we respect him like a bear,” she said.
Testa would like to correct the notion that grizzlies are blood-thirsty animals waiting to pounce on hapless hikers.
“They truly don’t want anything to do with us,” she said. “If you follow a few simple rules, you can really avoid any attack from a bear.”
When Testa picked up a bunch of grapes on Wednesday, Brutus immediately opened his mouth, sporting huge fangs. Like a dog catching biscuits, Brutus snatched the grapes with his gaping maw.
But when he missed one, he would delicately roll them along the floor with a paw until he could suck them up.
Brutus has his own IMDB page. He’s appeared in three movies, including “Pretty Ugly People” with Melissa McCarthy. He’s also been on a television series and in many commercials.
Brutus travels from his home to shows and movie shoots in his own trailer.
“If you have a dog that likes to go for car rides, it’s kind of the same thing,” Testa said. “He jumps in.”
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
Comments