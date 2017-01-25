Enumclaw man struck, killed by semi on I-5

A 25-year-old Enumclaw man was killed Wednesday afternoon after being hit by a semitruck on Interstate 5 in Seattle, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The man, who has not yet been identified, stepped into the righthand lane of southbound I-5 at Spokane Street in Seattle about 4:15 p.m. when the semitruck hit him, according to a State Patrol news release.
The semitruck was driven by a 64-year-old Puyallup man who was not injured in the wreck. There were no charges filed after the incident, though the State Patrol investigation is ongoing.
