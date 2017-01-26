Local

January 26, 2017 7:51 AM

Cute animal tweet off happening now

By Stacia Glenn

You won’t want to miss one of the happiest hashtags of the year.

Zoos and aquariums across the country are engaged in a cute animal tweet-off, offering a much-needed break and dose of adorableness for those tired of negative news.

It started Wednesday when the Smithsonian National Zoo tweeted a photo of a recently born gray seal pup, according to Mashable.

A woman then asked the Virginia Aquarium to counter, which they did with an otter and osprey.

By early Thursday, dozens of zoos tweeted photos of tiger cubs, pandas, turtles, elephants and more. A few people even joined the tweet-off with pictures of their dogs and cats.

Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium offered shots of the clouded leopard quadruplets, Canada lynx, baby goats and the walrus gals.

Northwest Trek Wildlife Park chimed in with baby beavers, Spruce the moose and Ollie the fisher.

Check out more on Twitter with #cuteanimaltweetoff.

