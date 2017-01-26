Washington’s GOP Congress members stay mum on Trump’s voter-fraud claim

2:09 Meet Brutus, the 900-pound grizzly bear Pause

1:32 Puyallup mayor says not much has been done with homeless

1:34 Traffic Q&A: State says homeless camps along state Route 16 pose danger to people and road crews

1:35 Ivan, Tacoma's beloved gorilla, finds a home at Pt. Defiance Zoo

18:57 Young Ivan the gorilla featured in home movies

3:08 Fife couple distraught after state removes children

1:32 Pam Roach asks for microphones to be turned off at county meeting

1:17 Officer-involved shooting near Milton

2:49 Dangerous crossing: Campaign to fix dangerous McCarver Street rail crossing in Tacoma picks up speed