Crash on I-5 in Tacoma causing major backups

Update as of 3 p.m.: All southbound lanes near the wreck are now open. A tow truck is en route to remove a vehicle involved in the crash from a northbound lane.
Initial post: A crash on Interstate 5 near McKinley Avenue is causing major backups, according to the state Department of Transportation.
The collision occurred about 2:35 p.m.
Traffic extends to 84th Street on northbound I-5 and to state Route 18 in the southbound lanes.
No details were immediately available about the crash.
