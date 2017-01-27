Local

January 27, 2017 2:51 PM

Crash on I-5 in Tacoma causing major backups

By Stacia Glenn

Update as of 3 p.m.: All southbound lanes near the wreck are now open. A tow truck is en route to remove a vehicle involved in the crash from a northbound lane.

Initial post: A crash on Interstate 5 near McKinley Avenue is causing major backups, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The collision occurred about 2:35 p.m.

Traffic extends to 84th Street on northbound I-5 and to state Route 18 in the southbound lanes.

No details were immediately available about the crash.

