Mysterious illness killing off seagulls in Tacoma

A massive bird die off has killed up to 80 seagulls at the Port of Tacoma. Wildlife biologists are trying to figure out the cause.
David Montesino dmontesino@thenewstribune.com

Crime

Brazen thief steals mail while owner is home

Tacoma resident Mike Guza's surveillance cameras recorded a woman stealing his mail while he was at his home on E. 34th St. last week. He installed the system last November after someone shot at his SUV with a pellet gun while he was in the vehicle.

Editor's Choice Videos