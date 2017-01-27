Mysterious illness killing off seagulls in Tacoma

International glass artist Dale Chihuly and his wife Leslie officially donate the five artworks at Union Station in downtown Tacoma to the people of the United States in a ceremony Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.
Tacoma resident Mike Guza's surveillance cameras recorded a woman stealing his mail while he was at his home on E. 34th St. last week. He installed the system last November after someone shot at his SUV with a pellet gun while he was in the vehicle.
Tacoma attorney Phil deMaine's law office is helping mobilize friends and family members of two victims struck by trains in a campaign to force the city of Tacoma and BNSF to make safety upgrades at the crossing.