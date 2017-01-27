Central Pierce firefighters preparing to run 1,356 steps in full gear

Climbing 69 floors of stairs in mere minutes while wearing full firefighting gear requires practice.
That’s why several Central Pierce firefighters will hop on stairmasters at the Washington State Fairgrounds this weekend.
The public is invited to head out and watch them sweat.
It’s a training session for 24 Central Pierce firefighters who will participate in the annual Firefighter Stairclimb in Seattle to raise money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
The March 12 event will take place at the Columbia Center. Firefighters will run up 788 feet, 69 floors of stairs and 1,356 steps to reach the observation deck overlooking downtown Seattle.
Last year, more than 1,900 firefighters from 330 departments in five countries participated. A record-breaking $2.3 million was raised.
The winning time was 10:43. One of Central Pierce’s firefighters, Robert Smith, placed 25th with a time of 13:56.
Central Pierce firefighters will also hold a fundraiser from noon to 7 p.m. Feb. 26 at Sparks Firehouse Deli, 621 Fifth Street SW, Puyallup.
Firefighters will be serving patrons lunch and dinner.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments