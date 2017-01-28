Clover Park urged to demolish Lakewood’s Little Red Schoolhouse

Is the last bell about to ring for the Little Red Schoolhouse in Lakewood?
Among recommendations an advisory committee made last week to the Clover Park School Board was that the school district demolish the historic building.
Built in the 1930s, the two-room structure was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1987. The district could petition to have the building removed from the register.
The schoolhouse — which sits on the property of Custer Elementary School on Steilacoom Boulevard — has been unused in recent years.
A district document describes it as “uninhabitable and unsuitable for educational or support functions.” Estimates for complete restoration run as high as $640,000.
The Facilities Advisory Committee recommended that, should the district demolish the schoolhouse, it “honor the historical features” of the building in a future building project.
School Board President Marty Schafer reminded board members that “nobody has agreed to do anything with the Little Red Schoolhouse.”
The advisory committee also recommended that the school district maintain the Lake City school site on 121st Street Southwest for a future facility.
The school, built in 1908, was targeted for demolition when it caught fire in January 2016. The property now is vacant and surrounded by fencing.
Comments