Lacey City Council appoints retired Army major to parks board

Lacey City Council has finally filled a longtime vacancy on the city’s parks board.
Angela Jefferson, a retired major who spent 25 years on active duty in the Army, was apppointed Thursday by a unanimous vote of the council.
“She will be a wonderful addition to our parks board,” said Mayor Andy Ryder.
Jefferson had applied to fill the longtime vacancy, but after the city got through the application process, city officials learned that she didn’t live in the city, but just outside it in the city’s urban growth area. At the time, the parks board allowed only one member to live outside the city, and that spot was filled.
That led the council to amend their rules, increasing to two the number of parks board members who can live in the city’s UGA. The five-member parks board now can add a second commissioner from the UGA, if a seat has been vacant for at least three months. The remaining commissioners are required to live in the city.
Introducing herself to the council, Jefferson said she has remained active in retirement.
She is a certified personal trainer, a Zumba dance fitness instructor and a senior fitness instructor at the Panorama retirement community, the 55-and-older community Jubilee, and the Virgil S. Clarkson Senior Center. All three are in Lacey.
“I’m here to serve,” she said.
