Lincoln International Business Districts celebration of the 2017 Lunar New Year

A Puyallup couple pays $140,000 for a 2,300-square-foot, 3-bedroom, 1941 Cape Cod-style home. The price includes moving the house from its original home in Seattle to a lot facing a golf course on Anderson Island.
International glass artist Dale Chihuly and his wife Leslie officially donate the five artworks at Union Station in downtown Tacoma to the people of the United States in a ceremony Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.
Tacoma resident Mike Guza's surveillance cameras recorded a woman stealing his mail while he was at his home on E. 34th St. last week. He installed the system last November after someone shot at his SUV with a pellet gun while he was in the vehicle.