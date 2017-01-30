Marriage licenses for week ending Friday, Jan. 27, 2017

ABELES/ESTES Brion Scott with Adela, both of Federal Way
ADKINS/RAMEY Brittney Dawn with Ian Allen James, both of Tacoma
ANDERSON/LEAVITT Paul Einar Jr. with Denise Capri, both of Tacoma
BEGLEY/HUNLEY James Alexander, Tacoma, with Kaitlyn Joy, Canton, Mich.
BLACK/REIL Renee Lisa with Alan Scott, both of Ruston
BODE/CULBERTSON Ronald Glen, Puyallup, with Jane Louisa, Tacoma
BRANDVOLD/REECE Robert Scott with Dane Alan, both of Lakewood
BUTLER/WIDRIG Briana Rhea with Jesse James, both of Gig Harbor
CAJIGAL/BRADLEY Courtney Sherry with Teon Lucius, both of DuPont
CALHOUN/McCULLOUGH Devon Deshawn with Darius C., both of Tacoma
CASS/McCURRY Courtney Mae with Rodney Deshawn, both of Federal Way
CHIRUM/PIOTROWSKI Robert Michael with Joseph Edward, both of Ashford
CLARK/BALL Andrea Joyce, Fife, with Michael, Bremerton
CLYDE/KRAMER Daniel Richard with Carla Kimber, both of Bonney Lake
DEIST/WRIGHT Jack A. with Jeri J., both of Tacoma
DIAZ/RIVAS Breana Jocelyn with Wlifredo, both of Lakewood
DRAINE/MARLOW Gregory Rossey, Tacoma, with Ashley Nichelle, Spanaway
ESTRADA FIGUEROA/BUELNA PORTILLO Juana with Oswaldo, both of Tacoma
FLORES/MARTINEZ Isaac A. II with Jeanette, both of DuPont
FOSTER/BOAST Devonne Rashawn with Amber Loraine, both of JBLM
GARCIA/BRIGGS Alejandro, Long Beach, Calif., with Ronnie Nichole, Graham
GARCIA/AHKEE Delia Ann with Tavita Jr., both of Fircrest
GARZA/GUADARRAMA-JAYME Kristina Milagros with Ricardo, both of Bremerton
GIBSON/BUHRE Tabitha Marie with Mitchell Todd, both of Orting
GILBERT/KROM Wayde Scott with Lori Ann, both of Puyallup
GORSUCH/CHILDS Cameron James, Tacoma, with Miquela Rose, Lacey
GUNTLE/MAGDAMIT Andrew Lee, Fife, with Jennalyn Arias, Cebu, Philippines.
GUTIERREZ/ASH Nancy with Raymond Terry Jr., both of Puyallup
HAMMER/GRAZZINI Stephanie Renee with Andrew Anzo, both of Spanaway
HANDOKO/IRVIANTI Aldo Fikkih with Dea Rahma, both of Tacoma
HANNIBAL/CANNON Kaisa Lauren, Snohomish, with Zachary, Woodinville
HEARNS/JOHNSON Aimee Juliette with Erich Joseph, both of Tacoma
HEBERT/LOMUGDANG Patrick Stewart with Leylai Bernardino, both of Fife
HOLLIE/McCULLOUGH Mikayla Sharmayne, Spanaway, with Robert Ervin III, Los Angeles, Calif.
HOLLOWAY/BARBEE Shakeela Tiona with Clydravion D., both of Tacoma
IRVING/BRANDENBURG Zachary Quinn with Nicole Leanne, both of Buckley
KIM/LEE Byungsoo with Esther M., both of Tacoma
KLEINSCHMIDT/KESLER Douglas Lee with Elizabeth Ann, both of Tacoma
LAWSON/JONAH Jerry Allen with Huda Francis, both of Sumner
LEESBURG/CRASE John David with Katey May, both of Puyallup
LINDQUIST/JONES Jon Anthony with Mackenzie Ruth, both of Gig Harbor
LUETKE/ISAMAN Shannon Kay, Graham, with Michael Christopher, Auburn
MADSEN/FRANKLIN Johanne Astrup with Blake Anthony, both of Tacoma
McCLOUD/BAKER Peter Hunter with Amanda Marie, both of Tacoma
McLAIN/AUGUST Michael Joseph, Tacoma, with Mayra Elizabeth, Puyallup
MILLER/GILMAN Krystalyn Ashawn Medina with Ryan Mathew, both of Tacoma
NOLASCO/REYES Jose Guillermo Sr. with Sanchez Luz Maria, both of Tacoma
NOLEN/GOOD Scott Keith with Rachelle Joi, both of Puyallup
NOWAK/EKIS Gerald Albert with Patricia Virginia, both of Lakewood
NOYES/SMITH Michael Weston with Lauren Ashley, both of Tacoma
OCHOA/HARNESS Miranda Antonia, Lakewood, with Bryan Scott, JBLM
OLIVA ALARCON/VEYTIA SALAS Miguel Angel, Kent, with Rebeca Melania, Lakewood
ORCHARD/BALAG Douglas Hezzy with Analisa Ramos, both of Tacoma
ORTIZ/CUNNINGHAM Antonia Yesisnia with Cedric James, both of Bonney Lake
OVERTON/PERKINS Daniel Morgan, Charlottesville, Va., with Bryn Robin, Sutherlin, Ore.
PARKER/WILLIAMS Antasia Jeanette with Karine Joy, both of Tacoma
PEBLEY/STEINGARD Michael David Jr. with Benjamin Bryan, both of Lakewood
PEOPLES/CHILDRESS Thojae C., Browns Mills, N.J., with Kiah L., Tacoma
POUDEL/ADHIKARI Sapana with Dhurba, both of Lakewood
POWELL/ALDREDGE Robin Michelle with James Richard Lloyd, both of Yelm
RATAJCZYK/MENDOZA Margaretalice Elisabeth with Hazel Joymalingdan, both of Lakewood
RAYBON/LABRUM Bradley Justin, Lakewood, with Catherine Jean, Yakima
REQUA/WALKER Andrew Paul with Heather Anne, both of Fircrest
RUIZ/ARAUJA Ruiz Julia with Valencia Urbano, both of Tacoma
SANCHEZ/KINGSTON Marco Polo, Puyallup, with Joshua Keith, Auburn
SAWYER/HAROLD-MCWHIRTER Louis Gregory with Jenifer Francis, both of Tacoma
SCHRECK/POTTER Sarah Elizabeth with Joseph Dale, both of Lacey
SHORE/DANIELS Terry Randall with Leette Marie, both of Tacoma
SKINNER/VAUGHN Amelia Lindsay with Eric Daniel, both of Tacoma
SOTO/BURTON Banuelos Bryan Zeferino with Elisabeth Sylvia, both of Tacoma
SPINDLER/JARAMILLO Seth Thomas, JBLM, with Contessa Autumn, Spanaway
STUMP/WILLIAMS Taylor Nicole with Nolan Ryan, both of Tacoma
TAYLOR/KOZLOVETS Hayden J. with Mariia, both of Tacoma
TODD/PANGELINAN-CRUZ Carolyn Jeanne with Keoni Francisco Vicente, both of Puyallup
TOLBERT/GOOD Christine Elsie with William Joseph, both of Puyallup
TORRES/BLANCO Noel with Torres Reyna, both of Kent
TRENERRY/DREW Haley L., Redding, Calif., with Tanner A., Lakewood
TUFFS/RASMUSSEN Terry Lee with Susie Jane, both of Sumner
VAN VLECK/ESPEGREN Crystal Mae with Bruce Walter III, both of Tacoma
VARGAS/RAMOS Kervin Montoya with Christopher Nicholas, both of JBLM
VEGA CORDERO/MONTOYA HERNANDEZ Victor Julio with Ma Imelda, both of Puyallup
VINSON/WARNER Samuel C., Ashford, with Kristen C., Eatonville
WESTFALL/FLORES Andrea Jo with Roman Miguel, both of Tacoma
WESTLAKE/BROWN Ashley Marie with Joshua Craig, both of Graham
WHARTON/RUSSELL Amanda Leann with William Ryan, both of Tacoma
WILEY/ROBERTS Nickolas Miguel with Shanndell Renee Leeann, both of Tacoma
WILL/BENNEST Kylie Paige with Tyler Chase, both of Fircrest
WILSON/MUNOZ Matthew Aaron with Giovana Gabrielle, both of Tacoma
WOODSON/MERKLE Shelby Wray with Ryan Lynn, both of Graham
WOSACHLO/TACARDON Jennifer Lynn with Charlie Anthony, both of Federal Way
WRIGHT/BROWN Elizabeth Elaine with Aaron Samuel, both of Puyallup
WURN/EVANS Kevin Andrew, Tacoma, with Emeishia Rashon, Graham
YOUNG/HOPE Mathew Wayne with Susan Lea, both of Tacoma
Comments