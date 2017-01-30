Local

January 30, 2017 9:54 AM

Marriage licenses for week ending Friday, Jan. 27, 2017

The News Tribune

ABELES/ESTES Brion Scott with Adela, both of Federal Way

ADKINS/RAMEY Brittney Dawn with Ian Allen James, both of Tacoma

ANDERSON/LEAVITT Paul Einar Jr. with Denise Capri, both of Tacoma

BEGLEY/HUNLEY James Alexander, Tacoma, with Kaitlyn Joy, Canton, Mich.

BLACK/REIL Renee Lisa with Alan Scott, both of Ruston

BODE/CULBERTSON Ronald Glen, Puyallup, with Jane Louisa, Tacoma

BRANDVOLD/REECE Robert Scott with Dane Alan, both of Lakewood

BUTLER/WIDRIG Briana Rhea with Jesse James, both of Gig Harbor

CAJIGAL/BRADLEY Courtney Sherry with Teon Lucius, both of DuPont

CALHOUN/McCULLOUGH Devon Deshawn with Darius C., both of Tacoma

CASS/McCURRY Courtney Mae with Rodney Deshawn, both of Federal Way

CHIRUM/PIOTROWSKI Robert Michael with Joseph Edward, both of Ashford

CLARK/BALL Andrea Joyce, Fife, with Michael, Bremerton

CLYDE/KRAMER Daniel Richard with Carla Kimber, both of Bonney Lake

DEIST/WRIGHT Jack A. with Jeri J., both of Tacoma

DIAZ/RIVAS Breana Jocelyn with Wlifredo, both of Lakewood

DRAINE/MARLOW Gregory Rossey, Tacoma, with Ashley Nichelle, Spanaway

ESTRADA FIGUEROA/BUELNA PORTILLO Juana with Oswaldo, both of Tacoma

FLORES/MARTINEZ Isaac A. II with Jeanette, both of DuPont

FOSTER/BOAST Devonne Rashawn with Amber Loraine, both of JBLM

GARCIA/BRIGGS Alejandro, Long Beach, Calif., with Ronnie Nichole, Graham

GARCIA/AHKEE Delia Ann with Tavita Jr., both of Fircrest

GARZA/GUADARRAMA-JAYME Kristina Milagros with Ricardo, both of Bremerton

GIBSON/BUHRE Tabitha Marie with Mitchell Todd, both of Orting

GILBERT/KROM Wayde Scott with Lori Ann, both of Puyallup

GORSUCH/CHILDS Cameron James, Tacoma, with Miquela Rose, Lacey

GUNTLE/MAGDAMIT Andrew Lee, Fife, with Jennalyn Arias, Cebu, Philippines.

GUTIERREZ/ASH Nancy with Raymond Terry Jr., both of Puyallup

HAMMER/GRAZZINI Stephanie Renee with Andrew Anzo, both of Spanaway

HANDOKO/IRVIANTI Aldo Fikkih with Dea Rahma, both of Tacoma

HANNIBAL/CANNON Kaisa Lauren, Snohomish, with Zachary, Woodinville

HEARNS/JOHNSON Aimee Juliette with Erich Joseph, both of Tacoma

HEBERT/LOMUGDANG Patrick Stewart with Leylai Bernardino, both of Fife

HOLLIE/McCULLOUGH Mikayla Sharmayne, Spanaway, with Robert Ervin III, Los Angeles, Calif.

HOLLOWAY/BARBEE Shakeela Tiona with Clydravion D., both of Tacoma

IRVING/BRANDENBURG Zachary Quinn with Nicole Leanne, both of Buckley

KIM/LEE Byungsoo with Esther M., both of Tacoma

KLEINSCHMIDT/KESLER Douglas Lee with Elizabeth Ann, both of Tacoma

LAWSON/JONAH Jerry Allen with Huda Francis, both of Sumner

LEESBURG/CRASE John David with Katey May, both of Puyallup

LINDQUIST/JONES Jon Anthony with Mackenzie Ruth, both of Gig Harbor

LUETKE/ISAMAN Shannon Kay, Graham, with Michael Christopher, Auburn

MADSEN/FRANKLIN Johanne Astrup with Blake Anthony, both of Tacoma

McCLOUD/BAKER Peter Hunter with Amanda Marie, both of Tacoma

McLAIN/AUGUST Michael Joseph, Tacoma, with Mayra Elizabeth, Puyallup

MILLER/GILMAN Krystalyn Ashawn Medina with Ryan Mathew, both of Tacoma

NOLASCO/REYES Jose Guillermo Sr. with Sanchez Luz Maria, both of Tacoma

NOLEN/GOOD Scott Keith with Rachelle Joi, both of Puyallup

NOWAK/EKIS Gerald Albert with Patricia Virginia, both of Lakewood

NOYES/SMITH Michael Weston with Lauren Ashley, both of Tacoma

OCHOA/HARNESS Miranda Antonia, Lakewood, with Bryan Scott, JBLM

OLIVA ALARCON/VEYTIA SALAS Miguel Angel, Kent, with Rebeca Melania, Lakewood

ORCHARD/BALAG Douglas Hezzy with Analisa Ramos, both of Tacoma

ORTIZ/CUNNINGHAM Antonia Yesisnia with Cedric James, both of Bonney Lake

OVERTON/PERKINS Daniel Morgan, Charlottesville, Va., with Bryn Robin, Sutherlin, Ore.

PARKER/WILLIAMS Antasia Jeanette with Karine Joy, both of Tacoma

PEBLEY/STEINGARD Michael David Jr. with Benjamin Bryan, both of Lakewood

PEOPLES/CHILDRESS Thojae C., Browns Mills, N.J., with Kiah L., Tacoma

POUDEL/ADHIKARI Sapana with Dhurba, both of Lakewood

POWELL/ALDREDGE Robin Michelle with James Richard Lloyd, both of Yelm

RATAJCZYK/MENDOZA Margaretalice Elisabeth with Hazel Joymalingdan, both of Lakewood

RAYBON/LABRUM Bradley Justin, Lakewood, with Catherine Jean, Yakima

REQUA/WALKER Andrew Paul with Heather Anne, both of Fircrest

RUIZ/ARAUJA Ruiz Julia with Valencia Urbano, both of Tacoma

SANCHEZ/KINGSTON Marco Polo, Puyallup, with Joshua Keith, Auburn

SAWYER/HAROLD-MCWHIRTER Louis Gregory with Jenifer Francis, both of Tacoma

SCHRECK/POTTER Sarah Elizabeth with Joseph Dale, both of Lacey

SHORE/DANIELS Terry Randall with Leette Marie, both of Tacoma

SKINNER/VAUGHN Amelia Lindsay with Eric Daniel, both of Tacoma

SOTO/BURTON Banuelos Bryan Zeferino with Elisabeth Sylvia, both of Tacoma

SPINDLER/JARAMILLO Seth Thomas, JBLM, with Contessa Autumn, Spanaway

STUMP/WILLIAMS Taylor Nicole with Nolan Ryan, both of Tacoma

TAYLOR/KOZLOVETS Hayden J. with Mariia, both of Tacoma

TODD/PANGELINAN-CRUZ Carolyn Jeanne with Keoni Francisco Vicente, both of Puyallup

TOLBERT/GOOD Christine Elsie with William Joseph, both of Puyallup

TORRES/BLANCO Noel with Torres Reyna, both of Kent

TRENERRY/DREW Haley L., Redding, Calif., with Tanner A., Lakewood

TUFFS/RASMUSSEN Terry Lee with Susie Jane, both of Sumner

VAN VLECK/ESPEGREN Crystal Mae with Bruce Walter III, both of Tacoma

VARGAS/RAMOS Kervin Montoya with Christopher Nicholas, both of JBLM

VEGA CORDERO/MONTOYA HERNANDEZ Victor Julio with Ma Imelda, both of Puyallup

VINSON/WARNER Samuel C., Ashford, with Kristen C., Eatonville

WESTFALL/FLORES Andrea Jo with Roman Miguel, both of Tacoma

WESTLAKE/BROWN Ashley Marie with Joshua Craig, both of Graham

WHARTON/RUSSELL Amanda Leann with William Ryan, both of Tacoma

WILEY/ROBERTS Nickolas Miguel with Shanndell Renee Leeann, both of Tacoma

WILL/BENNEST Kylie Paige with Tyler Chase, both of Fircrest

WILSON/MUNOZ Matthew Aaron with Giovana Gabrielle, both of Tacoma

WOODSON/MERKLE Shelby Wray with Ryan Lynn, both of Graham

WOSACHLO/TACARDON Jennifer Lynn with Charlie Anthony, both of Federal Way

WRIGHT/BROWN Elizabeth Elaine with Aaron Samuel, both of Puyallup

WURN/EVANS Kevin Andrew, Tacoma, with Emeishia Rashon, Graham

YOUNG/HOPE Mathew Wayne with Susan Lea, both of Tacoma

