Local

February 1, 2017 6:42 AM

Body of missing kayaker found in Dyes Inlet

By Stacia Glenn

The body of a Kitsap County businessman was recovered Tuesday night after he went missing during a kayak trip in Dyes Inlet.

The U.S. Coast Guard said Lance Kahn, 64, left his home in a kayak about 4 p.m. and appeared to be heading south toward Bremerton.

His wife reported him missing at 8 p.m. Searchers found him shortly before 11 p.m.

The circumstances of his death were not immediately known but officials said he was wearing a wet suit and life jacket.

