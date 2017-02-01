Body of missing kayaker found in Dyes Inlet

The body of a Kitsap County businessman was recovered Tuesday night after he went missing during a kayak trip in Dyes Inlet.
The U.S. Coast Guard said Lance Kahn, 64, left his home in a kayak about 4 p.m. and appeared to be heading south toward Bremerton.
His wife reported him missing at 8 p.m. Searchers found him shortly before 11 p.m.
The circumstances of his death were not immediately known but officials said he was wearing a wet suit and life jacket.
