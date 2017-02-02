Tipped-over semi snarls SR 167 in Puyallup

A rolled-over tractor-trailer rig has snarled traffic in Puyallup on Thursday afternoon.
The semitruck rolled about 1:15 p.m. on the onramp to northbound state Route 167 from North Meridian, Puyallup police spokesman Scott Engle said.
“He simply, apparently could not make the turn,” Engle said. “He was going very slow, but the load shifted on him in the trailer and he tipped over.”
It’s taking three tow trucks to right the semi and its trailer, and the onramp will be closed indefinitely.
Traffic is backed up about half a mile both directions on Meridian (state Route 161), according to the Washington state Department of Transportation, and traffic on River Road west of the crash is also snarled.
“It’s bad, it’s very bad,” Engle said. “Traffic is backed up all the way to Oregon right now, it seems.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
