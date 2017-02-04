Sea-Tac Airport calm following hold on immigration ban

Sea-Tac Airport was reporting normal Saturday passenger traffic following a judge’s ruling that allows banned travelers back into the U.S.
“Everything is very calm,” Port of Seattle spokeswoman Susan Stoltzfus said Saturday morning.
The hold was placed Friday on President Donald Trump’s executive order that denied entry in to the U.S. to refugees and to people from seven predominantly Muslim countries.
Seattle-based U.S. District Judge James Robart’s ruling prompted the State Department to reverse visa cancellations for affected foreigners.
Stoltzfus said the airport hasn’t had any detainees for over week. There are no long lines at Customs and Border Protection and the airport is free of protesters, she said.
“It’s really quite quiet,” Stoltzfus said. “We expect it to be business as usual.”
Craig Sailor
