Lacey firefighters rescue puppies from Meridian Road blaze

Five puppies were rescued Monday from a burning outbuilding in the 7000 block of Meridian Road Southeast, according to Lacey Fire District 3 Chief Steve Brooks.
Firefighters responded at 8:51 a.m. to a raging fire at a large outbuilding that housed dogs and puppies, according to Battalion Chief Tim Hulse.
A mother dog and her puppies were rescued, Hulse said. It’s uncertain if there were other animals in the building, he said.
The property owners were not home, and no injuries to people were reported, Hulse said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
