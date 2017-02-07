Downed power lines trap Bonney Lake driver after crash

A car crashed into a telephone pole Tuesday in Bonney Lake, bringing live wires down on the vehicle and trapping at least two people inside.
The crash occurred just before 10 a.m. in the 1000 block of Angeline Road.
Police asked the car’s occupants to remain inside until a Puget Sound Energy crew arrives to safely remove the live wires.
The people in the car suffered minor injuries.
That area of the road is closed. Drivers are recommended to use an alternative route.
It’s unclear what caused the crash but police early Monday morning warned that roads were icy, slick and difficult to maneuver.
Roads have iced over and are very slick. Side roads are more difficult to maneuver. Sanders and plows are still out working hard. pic.twitter.com/li3LUh0ADy— BonneyLakePolice PIO (@BLPoliceDept) February 7, 2017
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments