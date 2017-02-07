Emergency responders work to extricate deputy from vehicle

Emergency responders work Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, to extricate a Pierce County sheriff's deputy from a vehicle in Parkland.
Peter Haley

What is mumps and how does it spread?

Although vaccines have nearly eliminated this once common childhood disease in the U.S., mumps is still a concern throughout much of the undeveloped world, and has had several recent outbreaks stateside. Carrie Bohenick, MD, a pediatrician at Akron Children's Hospital Pediatrics, discusses the painful swelling of glands and other more serious symptoms of this viral infection.

Gov. Inslee on refugee order: "it is an insult and danger to all of the people of the state of Washington"

Gov. Jay Inslee talked about Washington state's decision to file a lawsuit against President Donald Trump, the federal department of homeland security and high ranking Trump administration officials during a press conference on Monday.The lawsuit is alleging that key provisions of President Trump's immigration executive order are unconstitutional. "It is an insult and danger to all of the people in the state of Washington," Inslee said.

