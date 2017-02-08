Body recovered from retention pond in Federal Way

Troopers said they recovered a person from a car that careened off Interstate 5 early Wednesday and was found submerged in a retention pond in Federal Way.
The crash was discovered upside down in the water about 5:30 a.m. near southbound I-5 and South 320th Street.
The State Patrol said the driver went down the off-ramp and into the icy pond.
A dive team responded and found somebody inside the vehicle. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
No details on what led up to the collision were immediately available.
This is a developing post. Check back for more information.
