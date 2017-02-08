Body recovered from pond in Federal Way

Although vaccines have nearly eliminated this once common childhood disease in the U.S., mumps is still a concern throughout much of the undeveloped world, and has had several recent outbreaks stateside. Carrie Bohenick, MD, a pediatrician at Akron Children's Hospital Pediatrics, discusses the painful swelling of glands and other more serious symptoms of this viral infection.
YMCA of Greater Seattle's plan to log its Camp Colman property on the Key Peninsula has caused concern amongst neighbors like Terry Cook, who feels the work will weaken the surrounding forest and damage private roads he claims the organization lacks easement for.
Gov. Jay Inslee talked about Washington state's decision to file a lawsuit against President Donald Trump, the federal department of homeland security and high ranking Trump administration officials during a press conference on Monday.The lawsuit is alleging that key provisions of President Trump's immigration executive order are unconstitutional. "It is an insult and danger to all of the people in the state of Washington," Inslee said.