Rap’s king in Tacoma, but Bollywood is big in Lewis County

Lewis County is a hotbed of Bollywood music.
That’s according to the types of music people searched for on Google in the past year.
Bollywood, the music associated with Indian films, was the most searched for genre in rural Lewis County – the home of Winlock Egg Days and the Morton Loggers Jubilee.
According to Google Trends, country music tops the charts in Chelan, Klickitat, Grant, Lincoln and Stevens counties.
Rock is the No. 1 hit in Cowlitz, Adams and Pend Oreille counties.
The rest of Washington, including all of Puget Sound, seems to prefer rap.
Lewis County’s interest in Bollywood music is a head-scratcher. Only about a dozen other counties in America shared that demographic. But most, like Santa Clara County in California, have a large Indian population.
People of Asian descent accounted for only 1.1 percent of the population in Lewis County, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Indian migrants to the U.S. have surged since the 1990s, becoming the second largest immigrant group behind Mexicans, according to the Migration Policy Institute.
Bollywood — a portmanteau of Bombay and Hollywood — is part of the huge Indian film industry with a worldwide following. Elaborate music and dance sequences are a mainstay of the mostly Hindi language film genre.
Some theaters show nothing but Indian films. In Washington, those include the Roxy Cinemas in Renton and Kirkland.
