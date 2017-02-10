Tacoma man missing, possible victim of foul play

A Tacoma man last seen in November is feared to be the victim of foul play.
Raymond Jermaine Canley last contacted his family on Nov. 7, 2016. Authorities say it is highly unusual that he has not contacted his mother, wife or children for that long.
Canley used the street name “Playboy” and was known to be involved in the use and sale of narcotics and stolen property, Tacoma Police said. Investigators are concerned Canley’s disappearance might be related to his involvement in those activities.
Canley, 36, is described as 5’11” tall and 300 pounds. He has “Valinda” tattooed on his chest, as well as other tattoos.
Tacoma Police detectives are seeking information on Canley’s disappearance or his whereabouts. That includes any suspicious persons he might have been seen with in November.
Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County is offer a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and charges filed for the person involved with this case. Call 800-222-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
Comments