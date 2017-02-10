Tacoma man missing, possible victim of foul play

Mudslide and flooding creek close state Route 7 near Mineral

Yemeni student talks about Trump's new restrictions

Mandy Morrison shows how she makes macramé

Tacoma Kmart store to close

Parker Trotter arraigned on child rape charges

Watch: Curtis coach Tim Kelly discusses Vikings' district win over Camas

A whiskey twist to a Monte Cristo sandwich

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

1:42