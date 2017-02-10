2300 Property Owners affected by county roll out new FEMA flood maps

After thirty years Pierce County is ready to put into effect newly updated FEMA flood maps into effect.
Dean J. Koepfler dkoepfler@thenewstribune.com

Camping for free Chick-fil-A

People gathered at Chick-fil-A in Puyallup Wednesday in order to camp out for the opening of the store. Some had arrived as early as 5:15 in the morning in order to get one of the 100 gift cards the franchise said it would be giving away at 6 a.m. Thursday.

Madsen Roofing Co. heavily damaged by fire

The Lacey Fire Dept., assisted by several other regional agencies including the JBLM Fire Dept., battled a fully involved structure fire early Wednesday morning at the Madsen Roofing Co. between Marvin Road and Hoh Street.

