February 11, 2017 11:01 PM

Report: One killed, two injured in Kent hit-and-run

By Craig Hill

A woman reportedly died, two others were injured and another fled the scene after a two-car collision in Kent on Saturday night, according to multiple reports.

After South King Fire and Rescue tweeted at 8:28 p.m. that it was responding to the accident at the intersection of Pacific Highway and 252 Street, KOMO TV reported via Twitter that one of the passengers was killed and two others were transported to Harborview Medical Center.

KIRO TV reported that the suspect ran a red light and fled the scene on foot.

Roads are closed at the scene near the Kent-Des Moines border while authorities investigate.

