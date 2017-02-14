For Charles and Juanita, 80-plus Valentine’s Days and counting

1:15 Jury finds man guilty for fatal robbery of armored-car guard at Lakewood Walmart Pause

4:07 2,300 property owners affected by county roll out new FEMA flood maps

1:15 Quixote Village celebrates 10 years as a community

1:49 Tax bills are going up this year, says Pierce County

1:49 Camping for free Chick-fil-A

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

0:23 Unveiling the statue of Tacoma icon Ivan the gorilla

1:35 Ivan, Tacoma's beloved gorilla, finds a home at Pt. Defiance Zoo

18:57 Young Ivan the gorilla featured in home movies