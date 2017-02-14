1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in 3-car wreck on SR 167

A fatal three-vehicle accident is blocking all Tacoma-bound lanes of state Route 167 between Puyallup and Tacoma, according to the Washington State Patrol.
One person is confirmed to have died in the accident, State Patrol spokesman Todd Bartolac said. A woman was seriously injured and transported to Tacoma General Hospital.
The accident happened just before 5:30 in the 3900 block of River Road East.
Troopers are looking for a green Saturn Vue that may have left the scene shortly after the crash, Bartolac said.
Tacoma and Riverside firefighters responded to the accident.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
