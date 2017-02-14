7 taken to hospital after wreck near Lake Tapps

Seven people, including two children, were taken to area hospitals Tuesday afternoon after a wreck near Lake Tapps, according to East Pierce Fire & Rescue.
The crash happened about 4 p.m. at the intersection of West Tapps Drive East and Sumner-Tapps Highway East, adjacent to an East Pierce fire station, a news release stated.
A vehicle was slowing to turn at the intersection when another vehicle slammed into it and then hit a third vehicle, Battalion Chief Rick Goetz said in the release.
It took three of East Pierce Fire’s four medic units to transport the patients, who all had non-life-threatening injuries.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments