What’s open for President’s Day

Here what will be open and what will be closed Monday for President’s Day:
▪ Post offices will be closed.
▪ Banks will be closed.
▪ Pierce County and Tacoma city offices will be closed.
▪ The Tacoma landfill and recycling center at 3510 S. Mullen St. will be open and trash will be collected as usual.
▪ Pierce County libraries will be closed. Tacoma Public libraries will be closed Saturday in honor of the holiday because they routinely are closed Mondays.
▪ Pierce Transit buses will run on a weekday schedule.
▪ Sound Transit routes 510, 511, 512, 513, 522, 532, 535, 540, 541, 542, 545, 550, 554, 555, 556, 560, 566, 567, 574, 577, 578, 586, 580, 590, 592, 594, 595 and 596 will operate on a weekday schedule.
▪ The Tacoma Link will switch to a Sunday schedule for the holiday. Sounder trains will run on a weekday schedule.
